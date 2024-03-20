On February 16th the epileptic seizure and the discovery of having a brain tumor: 30 days later Riccardo Val died

Riccardo Val was only 36 years old, a man from Padua who lost his life on Monday and who until a few weeks ago led a very regular life. Last February 16th an epileptic seizure, hospital checks and the tragic diagnosis: a fourth stage brain tumor. The situation, although serious, did not however suggest such an imminent sad epilogue. His brother Matteo told his story.

Padua is heartbroken over what happened to a very young local man, well known and respected by everyone, 36 year old Riccardo Val. His life was short, always lived regularly and without ever a health problem. Then, as his brother Matteo told various newspapers, came his first epileptic seizure, the one on February 16th.

Having undergone all the necessary tests in hospital, Riccardo and his family found themselves faced with a sad reality: a fourth stage brain tumor.

The 36-year-old, as Matteo says, immediately underwent an operation which was perfectly successful. Everyone knew from the beginning that the disease was not curable, but the weeks following the operation had given everyone hope. Matteo Val said:

For two-three weeks, once he returned home after his resignation, he had no particular problems. (…) We had scheduled the various treatments including radiotherapy, which should have started last Monday.

On Saturday, however, the situation worsened. Riccardo started to feel ill and his wife, who never left him alone, was forced to call for help. During the ambulance ride to the hospital he lost consciousness, never to regain it. The death was declared on Monday.

The drama of the young man’s death increases if we consider that he had recently discovered that he would soon become a father for the first time. His baby, who will be born next autumn, will never know his father.

The banner that dedicated the corner of his Padova stadium to him is touching. Just as touching was the decision made by his family, who agreed to the removal and donation of Riccardo’s heart and liver.

