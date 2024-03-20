Across the Southeastern United States, all alerts have been updated to warn people of a possible freeze. This information comes from the offices of the National Weather Service (known as NWS) and will cover from the state of Texas to the state of North Carolina and could affect up to almost 25 million citizens.

Crops would be damaged by possible freezing

Below normal temperatures are expected in the southeastern United States. In the states of Atlanta, Charlotte and Birmingham, Alabama, temperatures are forecast to drop to -6 and -1 degrees Celsius, posing a threat to crops.

“Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor pipes,” says the Peachtree City, Georgia, NWS office.

To protect plants, an effective option is to store them inside the home. Otherwise, covering them with suitable materials could be a valid solution. However, recovering a crop damaged by freezing can be a very complicated process for farmers.

What do farmers need to be able to take care of their crops in the event of a possible freeze in the United States?

Farmers need to use tarps, irrigation systems and even huge fans to cover their crops and minimize damage caused by freezing.

The cold snap is expected to cause cities in the Midwest, South and East Coast to record lower temperatures in January and February.

What are the health consequences of low temperatures?

Low temperatures can increase the risk of health complications, since they decrease the body’s defenses and can trigger various respiratory diseases, such as flu, colds, bronchitis, pneumonia. In addition, the cold can aggravate cardiovascular diseases, since the body must work harder to mitigate the cold.

How can they protect themselves from low temperatures in the United States?

A useful tip to protect yourself from low temperatures is to wear appropriate clothing. To do this, it is recommended to wear several layers of clothing to retain heat between them. Additionally, it is important to wear hats, gloves and scarves to keep your extremities warm.

What happens if a person breathes very cold air?

Although the lungs work to warm and humidify the cold air that enters our body, breathing cold, dry air can cause lung inflammation and inhibit circulation, which would increase the chances of developing respiratory problems, such as asthma.