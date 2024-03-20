Frans de Waal spent thousands of hours with primates and developed special bonds with some of them. He made us realize that not only are we descended from apes, but we are also very similar. By looking at primates, we can understand our own behavior. The world-renowned Dutch primatologist became famous for his book Chimpanzee Politics and in his latest book, Anders, he shares a scientific perspective on the social debate about gender. Frans de Waal died on Thursday evening.

You can listen to the full interview with Frans de Waal on the NRC Het Uur podcast here: https://www.nrc.nl/nieuws/2022/09/30/het-uur-met-primatoloog-frans-de-waal-a4143705

Presentation: Lukas Brouwers Guest: Hendrik Spiering Editing and Editing: Else van Driel