French Army Chief of Staff General Pierre Schill announced that his troops were ready for war. He ignored Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning that a direct Moscow-NATO clash would become World War III. Photo/REUTERS

PARIS – A top French general said his army was ready to fight, without naming Russia as an enemy of the battle.

General Pierre Schill, Chief of Staff of the French Army, said this in an interview published by local media on Tuesday.

He ignored Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning to NATO that a direct clash between Moscow and NATO would be a step towards World War III.

According to General Schill, France is ready to face any developments that occur internationally and is prepared to face the toughest battles to protect itself.

In recent weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly refused to rule out the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine to help Kyiv in its fight against Moscow, which he describes as an enemy of Paris.

“French troops are ready,” General Schill told Le Monde.

“Whatever developments in the international situation, France can be assured: their army will respond,” he continued, quoted by Russia Today, Wednesday (20/3/2024).

Schill said France has international responsibilities and is bound by defense treaties with countries exposed to major threats, and therefore its troops must be trained and able to operate with allied armies.

“Nuclear deterrence is not a universal guarantee because it does not protect against conflicts that would remain below the threshold of vital interests,” he explained.