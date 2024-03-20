loading…

France is angry after being accused by Russian spy bosses of preparing to deploy 2,000 troops to Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

PARIS – The French government is furious after Russian spy bosses accused Paris of preparing to deploy 2,000 troops to Ukraine to defend Kyiv against Moscow.

The French Ministry of Defense called the accusations disinformation and irresponsible statements.

“The maneuvers carried out by Sergey Naryshkin, Russia’s Director of Foreign Intelligence (SVR), once again illustrate Russia’s systematic use of disinformation,” the ministry said in a statement, reported by Sky News, Wednesday (20/3/2024).

“We consider this kind of provocation irresponsible,” continued the French Ministry of Defense.

Naryshkin, quoted by the TASS news agency, said France was preparing to send around 2,000 troops to Ukraine.

“The French army would indeed be a legitimate priority target for attacks by the Russian Armed Forces,” said Naryshkin.

Franco-Russian relations have deteriorated further in recent weeks as Paris stepped up its support for Ukraine, including signing a long-term bilateral security agreement and pledging to send more long-range cruise missiles to Kyiv.

President Emmanuel Macron has also taken a tougher stance on Russia, vowing that Moscow must be defeated.

He did not rule out that European troops might one day have to go to Ukraine, although he made clear that France had no intention of inciting hostility against Russia.

Paris accused Russia of habitually spreading false information. In January, they rejected suggestions that Paris had mercenaries in Ukraine, a day after Russian lawmakers adopted a resolution condemning French mercenaries in the country.

