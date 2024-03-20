Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will return to the grid for this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, while young Briton Ollie Bierman will step out of the car after making a spectacular Formula 1 debut in Saudi Arabia.

Sainz was forced to withdraw from the Jeddah race due to a bout of appendicitis requiring surgery, allowing 18-year-old Birman to take his place. He performed strongly to finish seventh, earning praise from Lewis Hamilton among others for his strong performance, but will now return to Formula 2 on standby. Sainz has recovered well from surgery and is ready to resume racing at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne.

Ferrari said in a press release: “Along with Charles Leclerc, the Scuderia expects to have Carlos Sainz back in the car, having been forced to retire with appendicitis in Jeddah, and expects to see the two SF-24s battling it out in the top positions like this and it happens.” has been so far this season.”

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo Scuderia Ferrari –