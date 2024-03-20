Former MP Dijkgraaf (AKP) and former high-ranking civil servant Van Zwoll appointed as new informants

PVV leader Geert Wilders appointed former MP Elbert Dijkgraaf (SGP) and former high-ranking civil servant Richard van Zwol (CDA) as new informants. He said this on Wednesday at the start of parliamentary debate on the report of whistleblower Kim Putters. New informants should continue to discuss the formation of a “program cabinet.”

Van Zwol recently headed the state migration commission. The conclusion was that politicians and the administration must enter into multi-year agreements to limit migration. Van Zwol was Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations from 2013 to 2017.

Dijkgraaf is a scientist who was a member of the AKP House of Representatives from 2010 to 2018. As a member of parliament, he was involved, among other things, in finance. Since 2017 – State Counselor of the State Council.



Geert Wilders with Caroline van der Plas before the start of the debate. Photo by Koen van Wel/ANP

Putter plans look good on paper, but are very ambitious

The House of Representatives will debate on Wednesday the report that whistleblower Kim Putters presented last week. After four weeks of discussions with key political players, he gave what appeared to be clear advice about continuing the so-far sluggish cabinet formation: let the four right-wing parties PVV, VVD, SNB and BBB negotiate with each other to form a so-called “program cabinet.”

As Patters defines it, it is a coalition that negotiates a broad agreement and then appoints a partially apolitical cabinet to develop it further. A fresh idea to help create a much-desired new administrative culture? Or a far-fetched option to mask mutual distrust?

What four vulnerabilities will arise in the next round of formation?

Read more in this article: Patters’ plans are beautiful on paper, but very ambitious.

Welcome to this blog

In this blog, NRC follows the latest formation-related developments. Read the previous blog here.