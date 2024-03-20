The Ford Tourneo Connect multispace vehicle is now also available in the new plug-in hybrid version. The new electrified model, offered with 5 or 7 seats, can travel up to 110 km in fully electric mode and will be available to order from this summer, with the first deliveries expected for the last quarter of the year.

Ford Tourneo Connect plug-in, caratteristiche

The new plug-in hybrid engine is made up of a 1.5-litre EcoBoost petrol engine, a battery and an electric motor that deliver a total power of 150 HP and 350 Nm of torque, combined with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. relationships.

The battery can be recharged up to 50 kW using public direct current charging stations or at home with alternating current charging up to 11 kW.

Ford Tourneo Connect PHEV in ricarica

There are four driving modes: “EV Now” for completely electric driving, “EV Auto” which automatically selects the electric or combustion engine, “EV After” which uses only the combustion engine and conserves battery energy for a next moment, and “EV Ricarica” which allows you to maintain a defined level of autonomy for future use.

Versions and setups

There is a five-seat Tourneo Connect PHEV or a longer seven-seat Grand Tourneo Connect PHEV with a two-seat third row as standard. The spacious and versatile cabin is not affected by the new PHEV powertrain. By removing the rear seat rows, boot space is up to 3.1 m³ in the Grand Tourneo Connect PHEV and up to 2.6 m³ in the Tourneo Connect PHEV.

Ford Tourneo Connect PHEV

Tourneo Connect PHEV in ricarica

Tourneo Connect PHEV on the road

Rear hatch open

Tourneo Connect PHEV on the road

Badge plug-in Hybrid

Type 2 cable for charging

Cockpit dashboard

Cargo compartmentFord Tourneo Connect PHEV plug-in hybrid

The range is made up of three distinct setups. Trend: Equipped with digital cockpit and 16-inch alloy wheels. Titanium: Includes chrome accents, roof rails, tinted windows and more driver assistance systems. Active: Featuring rugged SUV styling, a panoramic roof and 17-inch machined surface alloy wheels.

Cockpit, technology on board

The intelligent technology of the Tourneo Connect PHEV goes beyond the new powertrain. The spacious cabin features a “digital cockpit” with two 10-inch displays and connectivity via the SYNC infotainment system, compatible with Android Auto and wireless Apple Carplay.

Cockpit dashboard with dual 10″ display

The new electrified model is also equipped with advanced ADAS driver assistance systems, including Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane-Keeping System and Exit Warning.

Foto Ford Tourneo Connect PHEV

Read also:

→ Ford Tourneo Connect features

→ What do you think? Drop by the FORUM discussions!