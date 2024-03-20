loading…

Houthi cruise missiles, for the first time, managed to penetrate Israel’s missile defense system and hit the Eilat area. Photo/UPI

TEL AVIV – Yemeni Houthi group missiles, for the first time, managed to penetrate Israel’s missile defense system and hit the Eilat area.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday evening acknowledged the breach in its defense system.

According to the IDF, reported by the Jerusalem Post, Wednesday (20/3/2024), reports of an unidentified object landing north of Eilat on Sunday night referred to cruise missiles coming from the direction of the Red Sea.

Although the IDF does not specifically identify the Houthis, the Iran-backed group has tried to attack Israel with ballistic missiles multiple times over the months.

Previously, all missiles fired by the Houthis had been shot down, often by the Arrow 1 or Arrow 3 missile defense systems.

There was one case of a small drone fired from Syria penetrating Eilat, but the damage was minor and the potential for damage was small.

In contrast, the cruise missile that hit the Eilat area did not hit any buildings and landed in an open area, but had the potential to cause much greater damage.

The IDF said it was investigating why the cruise missile escaped without being shot down by the Israeli missile defense system.

One possibility is that the cruise missile flew in line-drive fashion and may have surprised air defense operators.

Israel’s David Sling missile defense system is also designed to shoot down cruise missiles, but has not been used in Eilat to date.

