Fiumicino – Easter is approaching and with it the opportunity to create unforgettable moments with your loved ones. This year, sweetness meets elegance thanks to Maxtris products and the inexhaustible professionalism of Carmen from Next Level Party in Fiumicino, guaranteeing an Easter celebration of excellent quality.

The perfect combination of taste and style

Known for their superior quality and variety of flavours, Maxtris Candied Almonds and Candies offer a real taste sensation and are perfect for any Easter table. Together, these elements create the perfect environment for celebrating Easter, combining innovation and tradition in an irresistible blend. Carmen’s professionalism combined with the quality of Maxtris products promises to make your celebration unique and memorable.

All the delicious news

Maxtris chicken eggs

Make Easter even more fun with Maxtris chocolate chicken eggs! The six eggs per package are coated with a very thin layer of sugar and contain the highest quality chocolate inside.

DIY Easter eggs

Delight your palate with Easter eggs made with the finest chocolate, even pistachio flavored! Discover a selection of handmade Easter eggs that are perfect for making your Easter special.

Ovette confattata Maxtris

These cute colored eggs come in a 1kg box and are made from delicious Maxtris chocolate with a soft filling in a range of flavours. A very thin layer of jam completes this delight.

Toasted and salted almonds with caramel chocolate

Satisfy your senses with toasted and salted almonds coated in caramel chocolate and a thin layer of sugar. An irresistible combination of flavors.

