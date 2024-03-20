Fiumicino, March 20, 2024 – The document was voted unanimously in the city council, on the initiative of the leaders of the majority group, which considers Councilor Francesca De Pascali (Civic List of Crescere Insieme) as the first signatory and which obliges the mayor and those who arrived on June 2 to light the bridge in blue for the occasion “World Autism Awareness Day.”

“It is important to join this initiative not only to cooperate in the public awareness campaign, but also to implement all activities aimed at signing a memorandum of understanding with ASL and the competent authorities. A collaboration that aims to strengthen the services provided by the Municipality of Fiumicino and ease the burden of care for families. – emphasized Social Policy Advisor Monika Picca. Our commitment, in collaboration with all relevant authorities, is therefore to improve services that impact people’s quality of life, including through innovative forms of care in the context of local services.”

