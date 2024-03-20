Fiumicino, March 20, 2024 – “Finally, 10 months after the end of the election campaign, even the right-wingers understand that the traffic light on Via Trincea delle Frasche must be closed again.” This is a comment from PD councilors Ezio Di Genesio Pagliuca and Erica Antonelli.

“The choice to reopen the traffic lights, driven by campaign promises for a small number of votes and which, as we predicted, did not benefit the overall interests of the city, its citizens and those who travel along this section of road every day. basis. And all this without thinking about when work will begin on the airport viaduct, a commission for which we have been asking for for several months. If the “experiment” has failed and the campaign promise has been fulfilled, it is time to close the traffic lights and return to the old road system,” conclude Di Genesio Pagliuca and Antonelli.

