Fiumicino, March 20, 2024 – “Unacceptable and shameful behavior… what we saw today in the city council is the exact opposite of cooperation for the benefit of citizens.” With these words, Councilor Francesca De Pascali (Civic List Crescere Insieme) comments on the debate that took place in the chamber on the agenda she proposed.

“An issue as important as autism,” explains De Pascali, “cannot be considered “off the agenda” during a city council meeting. But it was what the opposition said that created chaos in this matter. The program was in conjunction with World Autism Awareness Day, which was created to promote research and diagnosis by challenging the discrimination and exclusion that autistic people and their families are still victims of.

The proposed goal is to sign a memorandum of understanding with the local health department and the Lazio region to strengthen the services provided by the municipality and ease the burden of care for families, improving quality of life and emotional well-being. The commitment required from the Mayor and Council is to light the bridge blue on June 2nd to mark the day that falls on April 2nd and to take all steps to sign the above memorandum of understanding.”

“Unfortunately,” emphasizes Francesca De Pascali, “this proposal was not well received by the opposition, on the contrary… what we have witnessed are just various kinds of attacks on me, words of contempt on the agenda. Fruitless and useless attacks, given the voting results: even the opposition voted in favor. I’m wondering: what’s the point of all this? There is no point in sparking discussions on such sensitive topics and especially with terrible behavior. This is not what citizens need.”

