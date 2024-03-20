Fiorello buried in laughter the diplomatic incident created yesterday with the outburst of the Tg2 journalist, which ended up on thousands of sites and is the subject of several newspaper articles today, on the showman’s duet with his daughter on the occasion of Father’s Day. Fuorionda on which Rai has opened disciplinary proceedings.

What happened

The showman, after having remained silent for a while in the face of Biggio’s insistence who asked him to address the topic in the press review of ‘Viva Rai2’, ‘gave in’ and said: “Yesterday, as you know, something really happened casino”. Fiorello reads the title of the ‘Corriere’ website: “The Tg2 journalist’s outburst on the video of Fiorello with his daughter: ‘Now this will have 12 broadcasts’… The journalist is Piergiorgio (Giacovazzo, ed.) whom I greet”, added Fiorello. Who immediately afterwards admitted: “I’ll start by saying that if my outliers came out, it would be no more than a disciplinary measure: they would arrest me. Either the Swiss guards from the Vatican would come, directly with halberds, or the cuirassiers or the police themselves could come. they run away. Piergiorgio and I spoke and we resolved it between us, between men”, underlined Fiorello.

“There is no need – he continued – for anyone’s intervention. Then he hadn’t said anything bad: he had said ‘this one’. My daughter’s registry name is Fiorello Angelica Questa. Piergiorgio knew it”, he said among Glass laughter. “I only got worried when he said: it will have 12 broadcasts. Because if unfortunately they give Sanremo to Angelica, then I have to go. Suppose they give her Sanremo together with Morgan, I’ll have to go as a guest. You can say no to your daughter?”, he joked, before concluding: “It’s all over. Piergiorgio and I have clarified. Off-air events happen. All’s well that ends well. Let’s put an end to these measures. An off-air person can say what he wants “Long live freedom of expression, for better or for worse”, concluded Fiorello who then gave an example of what can happen in the outskirts.

Fiorello then launches the next moment dedicated to his Batman. The ‘VivaRai2′ screen goes black but Fiorello is heard saying into an open microphone: “Aho, what two cojons… have you heard this thing about Amadeus’ son? They want to give him the direction of Tg2 … It’s not fair, just because he’s Amadeus’ son.” And again: “You know that Nove wants me, I’m going. But then to Angelica too, they don’t give her 12 programs but they give her 8… but I’m going”. Laughs. Curtain.