Fincantieri bets on the Mediterranean Robot with Saipem

“The Americans have an enormous need to increase the fleet”: naval construction is “a lever of strategic importance” “also considered in light of the expansion of Chinese naval power”, the CEO of Fincantieri told Italian media in Washington Pierroberto Folgiero. The company acquired and restarted a historic shipyard 15 years ago and now Fincantieri Marinette Marine produces up to ten warships a year for the US Navy. This was reported by Corriere della Sera. Folgiero, who participated in meetings with the Atlantic Council think tank, the US Navy, lawmakers, the State Department and the National Security Council, explained that Fincantieri was able to seize the opportunities created by the Inflation Reduction Act by building not only military vessels but also offshore vessels, «and that type of vessel has also become Buy American». There are elections in America in November. “Regardless of the outcome of the elections” there is no concern: it is a strategic industry.

Regarding the Atlanticism of the Meloni government, the Fincantieri CEO explained that “it is essential to maintain relations between the two countries, it is a great opportunity for us”. Fincantieri is one of the 8 companies that have participated in the Mattei Plan from the beginning: «What we do in Africa and the Mediterranean gives us prestige and influence in international politics». And the Mediterranean is of vital importance with its “critical gas infrastructure, electrical and telecommunications cables, Russian submarines”, observed Folgiero. According to the Chief of Naval Staff, there are three Russian submarines in the Mediterranean. «Our Fremms (Italian Navy frigates) detect them perfectly». «The economy of Southern Europe must revolve around the sea», he added, comparing «the underwater market» (global value 400 billion dollars by 2030) to the space industry 40 years ago.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding for autonomous underwater vehicles with Saipem, a leader in engineering and infrastructure for the onshore and offshore energy sector. The Mediterranean «will become the main theater for underwater exploration, being the smallest and most crowded sea in the world» and «the hybrid war in Yemen» demonstrates that it is much more harmful to cut a cable than to fire missiles or send tanks». Two of the new projects: «reduce the size» of submarines up to 500-800 tons by accompanying the Navy in «a new military strategy, which includes a support ship that coordinates smaller submarines, 9 and 3 meter drones»; and «implement the fuel cells that equip our submarines in Italy, in Bari. We have developed a lithium battery system that will be one of the first in Europe». Fincantieri aims to export in two markets: the Middle East (and through the partnership with the Emirati company Edge to sub-Saharan Africa) and South-East Asia (Indonesia and Malaysia, overlooking China, aim to expand naval capabilities).