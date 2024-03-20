When you’re driving behind an old Audi A6, you can easily tell which engine is under the hood of the car in front. Thanks to the type designation on the trunk lid, you know what kind of meat you have in stock. Nowadays, you need to have a book with all the type designations in order to find out which engine belongs to which number. Now this is a thing of the past.

In 2017, Audi introduced new engine names. For example, the A3 with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine producing 115 hp. unexpectedly received the name Audi A3 30 TFSI. The A6 suddenly has not a 3.0 TDI at the rear, but a 50 TDI. Pleasantly confusing. Audi received a lot of comments on this matter, but now the Ingolstadt brand is returning to the designations.

Simplicity is now paramount at Audi

Florian Hausser is Head of Sales and Marketing for electric Audi. He explains to AutoExpress that Audi wants to make it easier for customers to designate types. Not only are all the option packages being cut, but the engine lineup is also being cut. The new type designations will come into force for the newly introduced Audi Q6. The old names retain the designation Quattro for all-wheel drive Audis. Good thing too.

The faster Q6 gets an S in front of its model name. If you drive a regular Q6 with a more powerful engine, Audi will insert something like “performance” after the name. The strange thing is that the CEO of Audi himself does not know this yet. The strange markings also disappear on internal combustion engine vehicles, so say goodbye if you’re still seeing them. And let’s hope they just leave the RS for something ridiculously fast.