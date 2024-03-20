The first edition last year was ‘experimental’, according to the intentions of the organizers. But evidently the experiment was successful, given the announcement of a second edition which will take place from 9 to 11 April at the Casa del Cinema in Rome, again on the initiative of Unindustria with the support of Confindustria, under the artistic direction of Mario Sesti , with director Gabriele Salvatores – Oscar winner with the film ‘Mediterraneo’ – presiding over the jury that will decide the prizes for the documentary section, in turn divided into stories and paths, for the narrative section and for the innovation, image & section sound; this year the web series sector will also be present. The second edition of the ‘Film Impresa’ Award – presented at the Barberini cinema in Rome – will also see the assignment of special awards: the Special Award to Ferzan Ozpetek and Gabriele Salvatores, the Olmi Award to Francesca Archibugi, the Fs Award to Caterina Caselli, the Creativity Award to Renzo Rosso, while the public will award the popular audience award to the most loved film and the Entertainment Authority – Rivista del Cinematografo to the film which will then be screened in July at the ‘Lecco Film Fest’.

Director Gabriele Salvatores, president of the jury of the ‘Film Impresa’ Award, observes: “When you make a promotional film or even just an advertising spot, you have a relatively short time even with large resources at your disposal. In the old ‘Carousel’, great actors made themselves available for films that aimed to excite or entertain, before the product was advertised at the end. It can be said that advertising has influenced cinema, with the use of close-ups and tight shots, for a tight narrative. Now, the trend seems to be reversing, it is cinema that influences advertising and promotion, because companies realize that telling the soul of a company and not just its product can achieve greater public involvement”. For Giampaolo Letta and Mario Sesti, respectively president and artistic director of the ‘Film Impresa’ Award, it is “a site of research, knowledge and exploration of those works that intersect the language of cinema and entrepreneurial dynamics, the universe media in which we live and the immense transformative power of new technologies, staging that point of fusion in which the manufacturing of a shot and a text seeks the ideal narrative to communicate the identity of a company and its capacity of innovation and work. The true protagonist will be the inexhaustible deposit of images and sounds capable of filling a screen with new horizons and landscapes, of the unstoppable movement of time and of the archive of memory, of the power of energy and of the ancient art of ceramics, thanks to a gaze that records from life or to the invention of a fantastic story, to the poetry of light or the rhythm of music”. (by Enzo Bonaiuto)