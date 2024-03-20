Research shows that the FIA ​​chief is completely innocent. Just like Horner.

Formula 1 is a billion-dollar business, which automatically means it’s not always fun. All sorts of dirty games are played out behind closed doors, and from time to time the outside world sees it. Recently there was an investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff, and now the Horner case has taken over Formula 1.

You may have forgotten, but in the meantime, an investigation was underway against the head of the FIA, Ben Sulayem. He is said to have exceeded his limits during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last year. Ben then allegedly tried to overturn Alonso’s time penalty, which cost the Spaniard a place on the podium.

Later, an accusation was added: Ben Sulayem allegedly also tried to interfere with the Las Vegas Grand Prix. He was not a fan of the race at all and reportedly wanted to make sure it didn’t happen. Which didn’t work.

The FIA ​​Ethics Committee completed its investigation and announced the results. What does it seem like? No evidence was found to support the allegations. In other words: the FIA ​​chief is acquitted. Just like Toto Wolff and Horner were released.

So, if someone tried to deceive Ben Sulayem, he failed. Although, of course, you never know. Who knows, perhaps all journalists will soon receive an email containing the messages that Ben Sulayem sent to the stewards.

