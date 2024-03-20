Ferrari is busy preparing for the transition to all-electric supercars. Sometime in June this year, the brand will open a new factory hall in Maranello, where electric motors, batteries and inverters will be developed for Ferrari’s first electric car. We can expect an electric Ferrari to arrive sometime in late 2025. This electric car will make quite a lot of noise, just like all other Ferrari cars.

Ferrari boss Benedetto Vigna tells the American channel CNBC about the future plans of the car brand. About the sound of an electric Ferrari, he says: “If you know technology, you know that a lot can be done with electric cars.” Could Vigna provide a system where you can select different engine sounds?

Vigna adds: “When we build a Ferrari, we pay attention to performance, design, handling and durability.” The low fuel consumption of supercars is of course one of the things that first comes to mind when you think of a Ferrari, isn’t it? The word “emotion” is always relevant when talking about electric cars that make noise. With Vigna it’s different: “When we talk about luxury cars like our cars, we talk about the emotions that we convey to the buyer.”

This is what a Ferrari electric car will look like according to ChatGPT | Photo: © Dall-E/Open AI

In two years, there will be more Ferrari electric cars than gasoline cars.

Ferrari management does believe that electric models will dominate sales. By 2026, 60 percent of sales should be electric and hybrid vehicles. But let’s look on the bright side: Another 40 percent of Ferrari’s sales will come from cars running on pure gasoline.