“The new tariff nomenclature for private operators is contested because it is completely natural to turn to them, especially for the over 65 category, who are the largest consumers of healthcare and preventive analyses. Clearly we go to accredited private structures to save time and because they are structures located close to their homes. Consequently, this very high increase in the reduction of tariffs in our opinion will put all these structures in great difficulty, who will find themselves having to close or pay out of their own pockets. For us elderly people is practically impossible. So first we will perhaps try with public hospitals, with community homes, for those that exist at a national level, otherwise we will decide whether to buy meat or pay for visits. I wonder how the therapeutic plans will be able to continue, if there won’t be all those check-ups, and I wonder how much more a pathology discovered and found with a higher staging will cost the State.”

Roberto Messina, president of Senior Italia Federanziani, said this to Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of the first major national initiative which was held this morning at the Teatro Brancaccio in Rome with the most representative categories of analysis laboratories gathered under a single acronym , Uap – Union of outpatient clinics and clinics, to give voice to what will happen to local healthcare with the entry of the tariffs imposed by the new tariff for specialist and outpatient services, which should come into force from 1 April 2024.