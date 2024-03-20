loading…

The number of gun owners in Israel has increased drastically. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli Labor Party filed a petition with the High Court to urge Israel’s hardline Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to revoke the weapons permits issued for violating the regulatory process.

Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon told the Knesset National Security Committee in December that around 14,000 gun permits had been illegally granted since October 7. It follows a campaign by Ben-Gvir and the Ministry of National Security to increase arms ownership in response to the October 7 attacks in Israel.

The Labor Party’s petition highlights that unauthorized individuals, including young women serving in national service, Knesset employees, and political officials appointed by Ben-Gvir, were involved in approving gun permits. According to the Times of Israel, this also shows that some licenses are granted without the necessary training for applicants.

Additionally, the petition emphasizes that more than half of applicants receive their permits without a personal interview, and some are ineligible to own a gun due to a history of violence, both of which violate gun licensing regulations.

Armed civilians openly carrying handguns in holsters on their hips and off-duty soldiers with their service weapons are a common sight in Israel and in illegal Jewish-only settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The right-wing minister claimed that the increase in the number of firearms on the streets had improved Israel’s safety, while celebrating the approval of 100,000 gun permits by his office since October 7.

Speaking to journalists at the Otzma Yehudit Party’s weekly faction meeting in the Knesset, Ben-Gvir announced the achievement, against a backdrop of a gun and the slogan “100 thousand armed Israelis.”

Ben-Gvir emphasized that Israel reached a milestone in the Ministry of National Security as 100,000 citizens received firearms permits. “In fact, of the 299,354 applications submitted since the war, more than 100,000 citizens have been approved to arm themselves, because guns save lives,” he said.

“We have seen over the last few months how much guns can save lives,” he added. He stated the dimensions of the October 7 disaster were smaller in places where civilians could protect themselves.