Far-right Austrian Martin Zellner is not allowed to enter Germany. On Tuesday, German authorities imposed a travel ban on the leader of the Austrian Identitarian Movement. German media confirmed this.

In January, Sellner was in the news frequently after the infamous meeting of extremists and nationalists at a villa in Potsdam. Sellner was the keynote speaker and spoke of a “master plan” to deport millions of people to the African country: asylum seekers, people with residence permits and “insufficiently assimilated German citizens.” The revelation of the meeting, published by the investigative journalism platform Correctiv, led to weeks of protests by hundreds of thousands of Germans against the far right and in favor of democracy.

Sellner said in a Channel X video on Tuesday that his lawyers had received word that he would not be allowed to enter Germany for three years. If he does enter the country, he will be required to leave the country again within one month. Over the weekend, Sellner was also banned from entering the Swiss region of Aargau, where he was planning to speak at a far-right rally.

Read also: Austrian Martin Zellner wants to popularize far-right ideas

Share Write to the editor