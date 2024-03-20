Controversy over the Highway Code: speed limits and speed cameras are the central points of the debate

Once again, the final examination of the road code reform text is postponed to the Chamber of Deputies, this time to make way for the discussion on the expiring elections decree. After obtaining approval from the House, the bill now faces a second reading in the Senate. The extension follows a day characterized by heated controversy regarding the provision proposed by the minister Matteo Salvini and strongly criticized by the opposition and by the associations of the families of the road victims. Renamed by the associations of the families of the victims of road homicide who renamed it “Massacre Code “.

A wave of around 1,500 phone calls to the switchboard of the Chamber of Deputies, a “cat-calling” organized by citizens from all over Italy, asking for a pause in the discussion of the new reform text,. The phone calls were addressed to the secretaries of the three center-right group leaders: Paolo Barelli for Forza Italia, Tommaso Foti for Fratelli d’Italia and Riccardo Molinari for the Northern League for Salvini Premier.

The main requests made concern the revision of the code regarding speed limits. According to associations of families of road victims, the reform is considered “repressive” rather than “preventive”. Filippo Randi, president of the European Federation which represents the families of road victims, explained that the reform focuses mainly on tightening sanctions, without however guaranteeing an adequate increase in checks to prevent road accidents.

The M5S has drawn up a list of the things that don’t work: “The reform designed by Salvini keeps the shirts loose in terms of road safety, criminalizes the speed camera by passing it off as a money-spinning machine, demonizes the 30 zones, goes in hot clothes with the limits for new drivers while the only iron fist is applied towards citizens who choose to travel by bike or scooter.”

Highway code: Salvini: “I do not return to the past or counter-reform”

To requests to listen, Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini responded: “The new Highway Code is not a return to the past, nor a counter-reform. The objective is to save lives. Without ideological prejudices”. anyway, it’s when ideology is applied to a topic that is very concrete – he added -: I was displeased with some of the references, even though I understand politics and am secretary of a party, as well as vice-president of the Council and Minister of Transport” .

“We are talking about a Highway Code – he continues – on which we have been working for a year, for the drafting of which we have involved hundreds of public and private entities, families of road victims and associations, businesses, trade unions, Municipalities, Provinces, Regions, Police traffic, local police, volunteering and first aid”. Therefore, Salvini explained, “reading that it is a ‘counter-reform’, because the Highway Code simply does not provide for 30 kilometers per hour spread across 50, 60, 70, 80 or 90% of the territories and this applies to Bologna as well as in Bergamo or Olbia”.

“The same goes for speed cameras – continues Salvini -: it’s a Highway Code that I got involved in as a father, not as a minister. I have a son who hasn’t had a driving license for long and I have a daughter who will get it soon: having 3,159 deaths, as the latest data for 2022 says, on Italian roads, knowing that the first mortality rate for young people is accidents on two and four wheels forced me to take note of a Highway Code which was dated 1992”. “Waging a political battle over an element that has the common objective shared by all of saving lives, and not creating problems, leaves me a little bitter” he concluded.