“Without determination”, “as much as necessary” and with “the necessary intensity”. With these famous formulations, European government leaders this week once again expressed their support for Ukraine. They will meet in Brussels on Thursday for a summit where strengthening and accelerating military support for the country at war will be high on the agenda.

Diplomats pointed to positive signs in recent days: last week’s agreement on a European defense support fund, a Czech initiative to buy large-scale ammunition and a new Brussels strategy to strengthen the European defense industry. A more or less detailed plan for using frozen Russian assets in the EU for arms purchases was added on Wednesday.

At the same time, the military emergency in Ukraine continues. And while the EU continues to pay lip service to the country, the upcoming EU elections are already jeopardizing some of that support. In recent days, it has become clear that Ukraine’s planned membership of the EU is slowing down and that solidarity with Ukrainian farmers has reached its breaking point.

The issue of Russian assets was also preceded by a lengthy discussion. Last week, an agreement was reached on a special weapons fund for Ukraine, in which the capitals want to jointly invest 5 billion euros this year. The European Commission proposed on Wednesday that profits from Russian assets also be added to the fund. This will allow the Ukraine Assistance Fund to receive from 2.5 to 3 billion euros per year.

Reconstruction or weapons

Western politicians, lawyers and bankers have been debating for months whether Russian assets should be confiscated. It was decided to leave the main amount unchanged for now, and transfer the income received from Russian money to Ukraine. The original plan was to use these proceeds to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine. Most in the EU are now in favor of using this money for weapons, given the need on the battlefield.

The Group of Seven major industrialized countries have jointly frozen some 260 billion euros in Russian central bank assets. We are talking about cash and securities. About 210 billion of this comes from the EU. The lion’s share of the money is managed by Belgium’s Euroclear, which last year made a profit of about 4.4 billion euros by investing in Russian assets. The Commission is now proposing to seize most of the profits made by Euroclear since February this year. Euroclear must first pay tax on this profit in Belgium, from where it decided to send this money to Ukraine.

The intention is to purchase weapons using 90 percent of the proceeds through a special fund, the European Peace Facility. The remaining 10 percent will go to the European budget to provide financial support to Ukraine.

The proposal was presented on the eve of the summit. Senior diplomats involved in preparing the meeting fretted that leaders had little time to make an informed decision this week.

Legally incorrect

However, political support for the plan has recently increased: Germany has long held back for fear of jeopardizing the stability of the financial system with unknown consequences. Berlin has concluded that the plan is legally sound, Brussels sources said. The preliminary conclusions of the summit simply stated that further work on the Commission’s proposal was needed. If the decision-making process moves quickly, the first payment could be made before the summer, the official said.

Much more complex is the debate over how the European Union should be reformed to eventually make room, in particular, for Ukraine as a new member state. On Wednesday, the European Commission presented a long-awaited first step towards that goal, in which it carefully avoided all tricky topics – such as the future distribution of money or power.

An industrial zone in Kharkov, a city in northeastern Ukraine, after a Russian missile attack on Wednesday, March 20. Photo Sergey Bobok/AFP

For example, she noted that the integration of Ukraine’s vast agricultural sector deserves attention, but not what the specific consequences are. Regarding decision-making, she acknowledged that unanimity would become even more difficult as the number of Member States increased. She is currently postponing amendments to the European treaties to change this provision: the current treaty text offers enough scope to limit the veto, she says.

It shows how little interest there is in Europe right now in taking domestic reform seriously, with European elections just around the corner in which radical right-wing parties could gain significant influence. The slightest suggestion that EU enlargement could lead to fewer agricultural subsidies for European farmers or a loss of influence among current member states could become political dynamite these months.

The sensitivity of integrating Ukraine’s agricultural giant became painfully obvious on Wednesday morning. After night-long negotiations, EU member states and the European Parliament decided to significantly increase import duties on Ukrainian agricultural products. These tariffs have been suspended since the outbreak of war in 2022 as a measure of solidarity.

But pressured by violent protests from farmers who saw their competitiveness threatened, dissatisfaction with the measure has grown in recent months. So in January the European Commission proposed an “emergency brake procedure” through which duties could be reintroduced if import volumes are high. On Wednesday, the EU decided to go further, shortening the period during which tariffs can be imposed and expanding the list of eligible products.

Whether the fees will actually be introduced remains unclear, with a final decision to be made next week. The Commission estimates that this measure could cost Ukraine tens of millions of dollars unless it finds another market for its products. This shows that solidarity with Ukraine may also come under pressure from the farmers’ protests.

