Euro 7 is a new European standard defined by the European Commission on polluting and particulate emissions produced by vehicles in real driving conditions, which will replace Euro 6 starting from 1 July 2027 for cars and from 1 July 2029 for trucks. The legislation was scheduled to come into force on 1 July 2025, but this date was then postponed by the European Parliament. The main objective is to further reduce air pollution and improve air quality, in line with the European Green Deal and the Fit for 55 zero pollution objective which will ban combustion cars from 2035.

Euro 7

The new Euro 7 is more stringent on diesel engines which must comply with the same nitrogen oxide limits as petrol cars, but it concerns all types of motor vehicles, including electric cars, light and heavy commercial vehicles. In addition to limiting the emissions produced by the combustion of thermal engines, limits are also placed on pollution caused by brakes, tires and petrol vapours. But not only that, it imposes new limits for dangerous substances such as ammonia (NH3) responsible for smog and non-methane organic gases (NMOG) precursors of ozone, such as aldehydes, ketones, alcohols and others. Emissions can be controlled by the authorities or during revision through the new OBM system.

Euro 7 will be more stringent on emissions from engines on journeys of less than 10 km where the catalysts do not reach the operating temperatures to work correctly and with a greater number of environmental variations (temperatures, altitudes) such as high altitude up to 1,800 meters (compared to 1,300 metres), extreme heat up to +45 degrees (+35 degrees in Euro 6), violent accelerations, pulling a trailer, etc. Euro 7 also intervenes on the traction batteries of electric cars by imposing a minimum guaranteed duration with a minimum SOH depending on the kilometers or years.

Euro 7 new limits on

Euro 7 exhaust emissions, NOx, PM, HC, CO and OBM

The Euro 7 regulation for cars and vans provides for NOx emissions 35% lower than the previous Euro 6 regulation. On heavy vehicles the reduction must be 56%. Furthermore, particulate matter will have to be reduced by 13% and 39% respectively, while a 27% cut is expected for braking systems. Cars with diesel engines will have to respect the same nitrogen oxide limits as petrol cars, i.e. 60 mg/km (with Euro 6 the value was 80 mg/km).

Last trip emissions recording with the OBM

On-board Monitoring (OBM) will be introduced, a continuous monitoring system installed directly on board the vehicle management unit ECU which aims to control and record emissions data. The OBM measures NOx, PM, NH3 ammonia and others in real time. This emissions data will be stored per single trip up to a maximum number of 10 results. Law enforcement agencies or during the vehicle OVERHAULING phase, via the OBD socket it will be possible to analyze all the data recorded on emissions for the last period of use. When the emission limits are exceeded, a red alert light comes on, with two other colours, green if it is OK or orange if there is a problem. They are still considering the possibility that OBM could prevent the vehicle from starting if excessive and persistent emissions are detected.

Pollutant Class Euro 6 Euro 7 % Change Nitrogen oxides (NOx) Cars and vans 80 mg/km (petrol and petrol hybrids), 120 mg/km (diesel) 60 mg/km (petrol and petrol hybrids), 45 mg /km (diesel) -25% (petrol and petrol hybrids), -33.33% (diesel) Nitrogen oxides (NOx) Buses and trucks 180 mg/km 150 mg/km -16.67% Particulate matter (PM) Cars and vans 4.5 mg/km 2 mg/km (petrol and petrol hybrids), 1 mg/km (diesel) -50% (petrol and petrol hybrids), -75% (diesel) Particulate matter (PM) Buses and trucks 4.5 mg/km 5* mg/km -20% Hydrocarbons (HC) Cars and vans 0.06 g/km 0.04 g/km -33.33% Hydrocarbons (HC) Buses and trucks 0.10 g/km 0.08 g/km -20% Carbon Monoxide (CO) Cars and vans 0.8 g/km 0.6 g/km -25% Carbon Monoxide (CO) Buses and trucks 1.5 g/ km 1.2 g/km -20% Table of NOx, PM, HC, CO values ​​comparison Euro 7 vs Euro 6, first draft

* In the case of buses and trucks, the particulate emission threshold goes from 4.5 mg/km to 5 mg/km. This change is due to the fact that the Euro 7 regulation introduces a new method of measuring particulate emissions. While Euro 6 measured particulate emissions as a total mass, the new Euro 7 method measures particulate emissions as a mass of particles with a diameter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5), which are particles that are more harmful to the environment. Health. In practice, the new emission threshold of 5 mg/km corresponds to a 20% reduction compared to the old threshold of 4.5 mg/km, if measured in total mass.

These parameters are under review and will probably be slightly modified with less stringent values ​​for NOx and particulate matter as requested by many EU countries at the European Council with this scheme:

Less stringent reductions in emissions: Euro 7 provided for a 30% reduction in NOx emissions for cars and 15% for trucks. The new proposal provides for a 20% reduction in NOx emissions for cars and 10% for trucks. Less stringent limits for particulate emissions: against Euro 7 values ​​equal to an emission limit of 2 mg/km for petrol cars and 1 mg/km for diesel cars, with the new proposal we are talking about a limit of particulate emissions equal to 2.5 mg/km for petrol cars and 1.5 mg/km for diesel cars. Particulate brake emissions: with the new agreement, limits on braking particle emissions (PM10) for cars and vans will be 3 mg/km for pure electric vehicles, 7 mg/km for most internal combustion engine vehicles , hybrid electric and fuel cell vehicles and 11 mg/km for vans. Tire particulate matter: for tires the limit should be 1 mg/km for cars and vans and 2 mg/km for buses and trucks. For buses and trucks stricter limits for exhaust emissions measured in laboratory (NOx 200 mg/kWh) and in real driving conditions (NOx 260 mg/kWh), while maintaining current Euro VI test conditions. The number of exhaust particles will be measured at the PN10 level (instead of PN23, thus including the smallest particles).

Euro 7 duration and periods

All vehicles will have to comply with the new Euro 7 rules for a longer period. Compliance for cars and vans will be checked until these vehicles reach 200,000 kilometers and 10 years of age. This doubles the durability requirements established by the Euro 6/VI regulation (100,000 kilometers and 5 years of age). Similar increases will occur for buses and trucks. This requires a longer life of emission control systems such as catalytic converters and particulate filters which must be efficient for at least 10 years or 200,000 km.

Euro 7, limits on evaporation of petrol from tanks

Euro 7 introduces new limits for petrol vapor emissions, with the aim of reducing the amount of pollutants escaping from the tank and fuel systems of the vehicle. Permeation losses which should be 0.5 g/day for plastic tanks and 0.2 g/day for metal tanks. Evaporation losses during refueling are 1.5 g/day and during storage 2 g/day. To reach these limits, manufacturers will need to seal the tank using low permeability materials and install vapor emission control systems.

Limits on particulates from brakes

The limits on particulate matter produced by the brakes are more stringent on electric cars which however have fewer particulate emissions from the brakes as they mainly exploit regenerative braking using the electric motor as a brake which does not produce material generated by the friction between brake pads and discs.

Euro 7 Euro 6 Electric vehicles 3 mg/km – Hybrid and combustion vehicles 7 mg/km – Vans 11 mg/km – Euro 7 brake particulate limit table

Euro 7 on tire wear

Euro 7 also intervenes on the pollution experienced by the microplastics generated and in particular with the consumption and wear of tires by imposing limits on abrasion which will become the fourth characteristic to be regulated with the label after rolling resistance, l wet grip and external rolling noise. Euro 7 also requires the tire to pass certain tests during homologation not only when it is new, but also after a certain number of kilometers with years of aging behind it. This requires effort on the part of the tire manufacturer. The limits on tire particulate matter are 1 mg/km for cars and vans and 2 mg/km for buses and trucks.

Euro 7 on the battery of electric cars

The new Euro 7 also regulates the minimum life of batteries installed on cars and vans in order to guarantee motorists who purchase electric vehicles. With Euro 7, the performance and storage capacity of the traction batteries of electric cars will have to guarantee a minimum efficiency which varies, in terms of SOH, for cars and vans as per the table depending on the years, 5 or 8 years, and mileage between 100,000 and 160,000 km.

5 years / 100,000 km 8 years / 160,000 km Electric/hybrid cars 80% 72% Electric vans 75% 67% Euro 7 on SOH electric car battery

Euro 7 dates, when will it come into force?

For the moment, the process of the Euro 7 regulation envisages entry into force on two different dates, in 2027 for cars and vans, and in 2029 for trucks and heavy vehicles.

1 July 2027 cars and vans 1 July 2029: trucks and heavy vehicles

When will Euro 7 come into force?

After the proposal, the new Euro 7 rules must be subjected to the community authorization process: it will be examined by the European Parliament and the European Council. Finally, in view of the adoption they must follow the Trilogue procedure.

Euro 7 Italy against

Italy led by the Meloni Government is against the Euro 7 directive. Our country, together with the executives of France, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, has sent an official document expressing the position against the European directive. According to the eight countries, the Euro 7 limits are excessively ambitious and unrealistic for car manufacturers to reach and, therefore, risk negatively impacting investments in the sector already committed to the transition to electric vehicles, with higher costs impacting end users .

Will car prices increase with Euro 7?

Euro 7 will come into force quite soon, i.e. in 2025 (unless postponed for 2 years), forcing car manufacturers to undertake a real tour de force. Inevitably there will be new increases on car price lists due to the higher cost of technology dedicated to reducing emissions.

Euro 7 could lead to an increase in car price lists

According to Acea (European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association) the price increase is around 2 thousand euros for light vehicles up to almost 12 thousand euros. Compared to Brussels’ calculations, the actual increase quadruples. In fact, the EU had estimated an increase of 180-450 euros for cars and vans and 2,800 euros for trucks and buses.

Read also:

→ All the news in which the legislation is discussed