On July 25, Erika Bravi’s eldest son had waited in vain for her at an appointment. Since that day, his traces had been lost

The mystery of the disappearance of the 45-year-old from Forlì ends after about 8 months. There had been no news of her since last July 25th, in Marseille, France. Erika Bravi, after many of the investigators’ and family’s hopes seemed to fade more and more, was finally found.

Some, however, had never lost faith in the fact that the woman was still alive and that it was a voluntary removal. The family claimed that Erika Bravi would never have left her children to run away. Yet that’s exactly how it happened. The woman, in good health, was intercepted by the French gendarmerie in the late afternoon of Tuesday 19 March.

His disappearance had caused great apprehension. Erika’s family had launched numerous appeals, and the case had also been taken up by the Raitre program Chi l’ha visto?. The broadcast, which for many years has been dedicated to the search for missing people from our country, a phenomenon that is still very underestimated. The Raitre program deals with hundreds of cases a year, solving only a few dozen disappearances.

The Prefecture of Forlì-Cesena had carried out mediation activities between the French authorities and the woman’s family. Erika Bravi moved to Marseille in 2016 with her husband, from whom she later separated. She had two children and at the time of her disappearance she was working in a restaurant and she was looking for a house, precisely so as not to live with her husband.

On July 25, Erika Bravi’s eldest son had waited in vain for her at an appointment to visit some apartments. From that day on, there was no trace of her. The investigations into the disappearance of Erika Bravi had been entrusted to the Forlì Prosecutor’s Office and the French authorities. The checks on the bank movements and the reconstruction of her last hours will now be useful to shed light on the matter. Her children had long claimed that she left voluntarily but had not explained why.

The news of the discovery brought great relief to the family and to all those who had mobilized for the search. The dynamics of Erika Bravi’s disappearance still remain to be clarified, but for the moment the happy news remains for everyone.