End of hopes of finding Alessio Giannaccari alive: officers found him dead near a train station

End of hope for Alessio’s friends and family Giannaccari was found lifeless. He had been missing since Saturday 16 March and everyone had started publishing appeals on social media, with the hope of being able to find him in a short time, but in the end the sad epilogue.

The young man, who was only 19 years old, lived with his parents in the province of Lecce. He wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, who is well known in the area, for being a great entrepreneur in the restaurant business. His mother, on the other hand, works as a lawyer.

According to what the newspaper La Repubblica writes, Alessio had moved to Amsterdam with other boys. They all lived in the same apartment and he, with the hope of being able to learn something new, had managed to find work as a waiter. He had been there for a few months and until that day no one had noticed any worrying signs.

The drama occurred on Saturday 16 March. His family and friends have not been able to contact him since that day. They were immediately alarmed and with the hope of having good news, they started publishing appeals on social media. They just wanted to hear good news. However, just a few days later, the sad epilogue.

The discovery of Alessio Giannaccari’s body and the investigations of the case

CREDIT: VINCENZO TROISIO

Alessio had left home that day without documents and for reasons yet to be clarified, his phone was turned off. However, police officers found his body near the tracks of a train station. He was now deceased. As usual, they have started investigations into the case, but the hypothesis that seems to be more plausible is that he lost his life when hit by a train. A friend of his, remembering him, said:



Alessio was a cheerful, wonderful boy, he was always there for everyone, ready to lend a hand. He didn’t like social media and for this reason he was always teased by his friends, but lovingly. He believed so much in friendship and for this reason during this period that he was in Holland he had made himself heard by my daughter saying that he wanted to return to Lecce and wanted to organize a party.

Alessio was like a boy from another ‘time’, always with a kind and polite manner, he preferred a long phone call with friends to messages. He wanted to gain experience in catering. Now we are all shocked.