Xóchitl Gálvez, presidential candidate of the “Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México” coalition, called President Andrés Manuel López Obrador a “coward” and demanded attention to the attacks against the candidates for various popularly elected positions in the current process.

In her “Truth Conference”, the PAN, PRI and PRD candidate said that Mexico has exceeded all limits of violence and recalled that there have already been 44 candidates murdered so far in this process.

“President, you cannot continue denying reality, face your responsibility with courage, do not be a coward, your obligation is to give peace to the regions of Mexico that today are controlled by organized crime, do not close your eyes President, reality is yours to the door every day and you refuse,” Gálvez reprimanded.

Gálvez Ruiz sent his condolences to the families of those who have been murdered.

“My deepest condolences to the families of the candidates who have sadly been murdered at the hands of organized crime, neither they nor anyone deserved to die. There are 44 people who have been murdered. With these levels of violence it is clear that the federal government has failed in its obligation to guarantee the life and safety of Mexicans,” he declared.

The candidate also urged that “as soon as possible” the federal government publishes a risk map that identifies the most dangerous areas to vote in Mexico.

“Today Mexico has exceeded all limits of violence. Those of us who dare to participate in electoral contests, many do so risking their lives, and it must also be said clearly, today Mexican democracy is at risk, because Mexicans do not have the freedom to decide their vote,” said Xóchitl.

Coparmex prepares to promote voting

The Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) continues to strengthen its voting promotion strategy, called “I participate, I vote and I demand”, and provides incentives for those who go to the polls on June 2, ranging from a raffle for household appliances , trips, even tickets to the World Cup to be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada in 2026.

This was reported by José Medina Mora Icaza, president of Coparmex, who explained that the incentives will be granted by member companies of the confederation, in their personal capacity.

CT

