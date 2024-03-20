The first 100 days of Daniel Noboa’s government in Ecuador already reflect results. According to Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld, the management of the current Ecuadorian president has managed to reduce homicides or violent deaths in the country by 60% after the application of a state of emergency very similar to that proposed by President Nayib Bukele in El Salvador.

“Ecuador has seen a significant decrease in homicide rates, attributed to comprehensive measures and collaboration with international partners,” said the chancellor during her speech at the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs, held on March 15.

Arrested in the break-in of the TC Televisión channel in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Photo: Ecuadorian Police

The results of the Bukele plan in Ecuador

After assuming the presidency of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa was emphatic in pointing out that one of his main tasks would be to address the worrying panorama of insecurity that his nation is experiencing. However, this situation worsened on January 9, when a group of criminals took over the facilities of the TC Televisión channel. This led Noboa to declare internal armed conflict in the country and to classify Águilas, ÁguilasKiller, Ak47, Caballeros Oscuros, ChoneKiller, Choneros, Covicheros, Tiguerones and others as terrorist groups.

In this way, he ordered the Armed Forces to carry out military actions “under international humanitarian law and respecting human rights.”

Police outside the TC Television channel in Ecuador, taken over by criminals in January. Photo: AFP

Likewise, the implementation of a state of exception was announced that began on January 8 and has been extended for another 30 days at the beginning of March.

These measures, very similar to those applied by Nayib Bukele in El Salvador to stop gangs, have achieved favorable results regarding homicides, which went from 40 a day to 12 today.

However, there are other crimes that have not been reduced: extortion payments doubled, kidnappings in the first months of 2024 totaled 38 and extortion cases reached 1,518.

Despite this, Noboa is very well accepted by Ecuadorians, since he has 62.5% approval, according to a survey by CB Consultora. These results position him as the president best rated by his population in all of South America.

The Armed Forces of Ecuador took control of the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil. Photo: Ecuavisa

Noboa distances himself from Bukele

Although Daniel Noboa announced that his plans to improve Ecuador’s prison system would have the same Israeli team that was in charge of the construction of the Nayib Bukele megaprison in El Salvador, the president has sought to differentiate his Government’s measures from those applied in the Central American nation.

The president of Ecuador announced the construction of two maximum security prisons in the style of El Salvador and Mexico. Photo: AFP

“Ecuador has a different reality. It is a multicultural country, it has different problems, some are similar, others are different, and I think we have a different way of thinking,” he told the BBC in January about comparisons between his management and that of Nayib. Bukele.

In this sense, he specified that his mandate seeks not only to focus on the fight against crime and that this is something with which he would like to differentiate his country from El Salvador. “We are very strict against terrorism, corruption, but we also think about the growth of society, services, growth of commerce and the economy,” he added.