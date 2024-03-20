The first interest rate cut in 2 years is approaching. In June the moment of truth

In June the ECB will have more data on the trend of inflation and new estimates which will allow “to evaluate whether it will continue to fall substantially in line with our projections. If it does, it will be a particularly important confirmation” which will allow the Governing Council “to move on to the phase of reviewing our policies, making them less restrictive”.

Thus, in a speech in Frankfurt, ECB President Christine Lagarde once again clearly indicated the June deadline as the first possible ‘window’ for a first rate cut after the strong cycle of increases implemented since 2022.

But – Lagarde warned – even in the future “our decisions will have to remain linked to the data” and set “meeting after meeting in response to new information arriving. This implies that, even after the first cut, we cannot commit ourselves in advance to a particular rate path”.