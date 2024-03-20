ECB, red alert on “green” policies: “Clear slowdown in productivity”

The ECB is now joining the battle against the green deal. The European Central Bank does not like the new measures decided by the European Union to reduce environmental impact: “Productivity will slow down”. This is the forecast of the institute led by Lagarde. The performance of companies could even – claims the ECB and reported by Il Messaggero – drop by a third in 5 years. And the regulatory limits on CO2 production would have the greatest impact. Fewer emissions, but also less productivity: the (hefty) bill of the green transition weighs on European companies.

And the cost – continues Il Messaggero – will be felt both in the short and medium term, before returning to providing benefits in the long term, only thanks to a push for innovation. For once, we are out of the ring of the classic European political derby on the future of the Green Deal. But it is the European Central Bank that takes sides and does so with a technical report that turns the spotlight on the side effects of the ecological change.

The report – reports Il Messaggero – drawn up by Eurotower experts examines, in detail, the impact of recent shocks (pandemic and war) and of the structural changes still underway (in addition to the ecological transition, also the digital one) on productivity of the Eurozone, in light of data collected in six of the largest economies in the single currency area, including Italy (as well as Germany, France, Spain, Portugal and Belgium).