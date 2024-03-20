The possible return of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States will involve some turbulence with Mexico; However, our country has already experienced it in the past and managed to finalize the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), said Marcelo Ebrard, former Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

When participating in the 2024 summit of the Mexican Private Capital Association, the current coordinator of links with civil organizations and Mexicans abroad of Morena’s candidate for the Presidency, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that Mexico also managed to negotiate aspects of immigration policy.

“It would be a change of tone, we already experienced it a few years ago and we were successful, Mexico achieved a treaty, it was renewed, they did not apply tariffs to us and we did not accept the third country that was surely seen as inevitable, which is what President Trump wanted “said Ebrard. The former Mexican foreign minister recalled that the safe third country means that about 2 million people stay in Mexico. However, he recognized that the environment regarding immigration issues is currently much more complex with our country’s main trading partner.

“We may have turbulence, yes, because the situation in the United States is more critical today. There is a radicalism that we had not seen. This law that the governor of Texas promoted is something that we had not seen in my generation. It is returning to the 60s. I still visited a railroad station in Arizona that says: no Irish allowed and downstairs it said no Mexicans,” he said.

Mexico, key for the US in its competition with Asia

However, the current former federal government official said the United States is betting on competing with Asia from North America, which includes Mexico and Canada. In that sense, he highlighted that “the force in favor of Mexico and the United States having a good economic relationship is much greater, that is why I am optimistic. You cannot compete, in the United States, with Asia, if Mexico does not increase its production. It is a rule of three. They are opting for North America, including Mexico and how good. That is stronger than turbulence.”

Ebrard said that the forces to maintain the relationship between Mexico and the United States are stronger than any turbulence.

“We already had to work with him, I would say that it is something that we have no way of getting around. I do believe that the forces that favor the relationship and the T-MEC continuing are more powerful today than they were before. “The treaty was approved by President Trump. If he arrives, there is no way he can say that the treaty is bad. It is another additional advantage compared to 2018,” he said.

