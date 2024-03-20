The words of Enea Bastianini and Pecco Bagnaia in view of the Portimao GP

After the brilliant debut in Qatar with a first and a fifth place, Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini will try to confirm themselves in the top areas of the rankings on the Portimao circuit, which evokes diametrically opposite memories for the two official Ducati centaurs, as the Piedmontese, last season, he won the Sprint Race and GP, while the rider from Rimini was the protagonist of a bad fall which had a negative impact on the former Gresini’s performance in the rest of the championship due to the shoulder blade injury.

On the team’s official channels, the number 23 expressed himself bluntly in view of the Portuguese GP: “I am happy to return to Portimao for the first European race of the season. It’s a truly special track and at the end of January we trained here with the Panigale V4S. I have a score to settle with this circuit, since last year I was unable to race due to the injury sustained after the accident in the Sprint Race and this year I have every intention of taking revenge. The first GP of the season in Qatar went well, but honestly I expected to achieve something more. I will try to redeem myself this weekend” these are the words of Enea Bastianini.

In addition to the driver born in 1997, Pecco Bagnaia also spoke to the team’s official channels, focusing on his chances of repeating the success obtained in Qatar: “I’m happy to return to racing in Portugal. Portimao is a track that I really like and where we have always been fast in the past. Last year we won both the Sprint Race and the Sunday GP. This season too we have the potential to do well, but it won’t be easy because there will be many rivals vying for victory and very tough competition. In any case we are ready. We will work as always from Friday to try to be as ready as possible for the races.”