Dossierage: Abi in government: protecting bank employees

The ABI Executive Committee, following the investigation into the dossier, sent a letter to the government asking for the protection of bank employees who send reports of suspicious transactions. “In recent weeks – we read in the letter sent to the Prime Minister, the competent ministers and the heads of various institutions – news relating to an intense activity of unauthorized access to data has been widely reported in the media and in the public debate and information deriving from reports of suspicious transactions, held in the archives of the National Anti-Mafia Directorate”.

The banking association “would like to point out that banks, due to their strategic centrality, are in the front row in combating all forms of illegality and offer very important contributions for the safety of economic activities and the ability to prevent and combat criminal phenomena, increasingly sophisticated and aggressive. Banks are responsible for most of the reports of suspicious transactions in Italy.” In this context, according to the ABI, “the protection of the whistleblower constitutes one of the main points of attention for the banking sector, having to necessarily guarantee the total confidentiality first and foremost of the employees, who are a fundamental part of the reporting process”.

“The legislation to prevent and combat money laundering that banks are required to apply – explains the ABI – contains very clear provisions in terms of guarantees of confidentiality and anonymity of the reporter. Among these, in addition to the obligation to adopt of measures aimed at ensuring maximum confidentiality of the identity of the people making the report and of safeguarding the deeds and documents in which the personal details of the person making the report are indicated, there is also that of guaranteeing that the report forwarded to the UIF is without any reference to the name of the reporting natural person. On the basis of the implementing legislation, the indication of the Abi-Cab codes of the desk at which the reported operations are regulated or requested is also provided, or at which the relationship is based subject to reporting. This could determine – particularly in a context of growing risks of information leaks and cyber attacks – the possibility of identifying, albeit indirectly, the employees who initiated the reporting processes”.

The ABI therefore expresses “strong concern about the possibility that such prohibited activities could also cause prejudice to bank employees” and therefore requests “that this aspect be the subject of due attention by all institutions”.