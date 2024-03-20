Berlin – After the World Cup in Canada, the World Championship continues, with Azzurri dei Diving as its protagonists. The races will take place in Berlin from March 21 to 24.

According to Federnuoto.it, “96 athletes from 19 countries are present in the German capital. The goal is to avoid the podium in the first stage, also in view of the epilogue that will take place at the Super Final in Xi’an, China, from April 19 to 21. Strategically located between the World Swimming Championships in Doha (February 2-18, 2024) and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (July 26-August 11), the World Cup diving season is designed to optimize athletes’ preparation for these competitions. The prize fund is substantial, amounting to $1.172 million ($108,000 for each first tour stop, $956,000 for the Grand Final). The big blues are at the start with synchronized pairs who will compete for the best chance of a medal in the historic Schwimm- & Sprunghalle swimming pool in the Europassportpark.

CALLED AND STAFF: Elena Bertocchi (Army/Canotieri Milan), Maia Biginelli (Fiamme Oro), Riccardo Giovannini (Fiamme Oro), Sara Jodoin di Maria (Marina Militare/MR Sport F.lli Marconi), Andreas Sargent Larsen (Fiamme Oro) / CC Aniene), Lorenzo Marsaglia (Navy/CC Aniene), Giovanni Tocci (Army/AQA Cosenza), Chiara Pellacani (CS Army/ASD AQA Cosenza). Among the staff are technical director Oscar Bertone, Benedetta Molaioli, Tommaso Marconi and Gianluca Calderara as a judge, who was also appointed to the Olympic Games in Paris.

COMPETITION PROGRAM – federnuoto.it

Day 1 – Thursday, March 21.

10.00 Preliminary rounds on the women’s 3m springboard.

with Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi

19:30 Preliminary stage max.

with Andreas Sargent Larsen and Riccardo Giovannini

Day 2 – Friday, March 22.

10.00 Preliminary trampolining competition max. 3 meters.

with Lorenzo Marsaglia and Giovanni Tocci

1.30 Preliminary competitions in women’s platform.

with Sarah Jodoin Maria and Maia Biginelli

17.00 Team competition – FINAL

with Italy with Larsen Tocci, Di Maria and Pellacani

Day 3 – Saturday March 23rd.

10.00 Synchronized trampoline max. 3 meters – FINAL

with Giovanni Tocci and Lorenzo Marsaglia

12.30 Synchronization of the FEM platform – FINAL

15.00 Trampoline jumping 3 meters for women. – THE FINAL

17.00 Platform Mas – FINAL

Day 4 – Sunday March 24th.

10.00 Synchro trampoline 3 meters (women) – FINAL

with Elena Bertocchi and Chiara Pellacani

18.30 Synchronization from the tower – FINAL.

with Riccardo Giovannini and Andreas Sargent Larsen

15.00 Trampoline jump max. 3 meters – FINAL

17.00 Women’s platform – FINAL

Photo by Andrea Staccioli and Giorgio Perottino/DBM