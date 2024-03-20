Devastating accident on the A1 motorway, Elisa Terzoni was involved in an accident with two trucks, she died instantly

A very serious road accident occurred during the night on the A1 motorway, near the Piacenza Sud exit. Unfortunately, a 33-year-old called Elisa Terzoni died instantly, at just 33 years old. The boyfriend who arrived on site, seeing her loss, suddenly fell ill.

The police are working on the incident and are trying to reconstruct what happened and above all any responsibilities. For the young woman, when the doctors arrived, there was nothing left that could be done. They couldn’t help but confirm her death.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred shortly after midnight on Wednesday 20 March. Precisely along the A1 motorway, at the Piacenza Sud exit. The girl was originally from this city, but she had been living in the municipality of Val d’Arda for some time.

From what has emerged in these last hours, Elisa Terzoni was driving her Dacia Sandero. Most likely she was headed to her home when suddenly the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are currently being examined by the police, the girl was involved in a serious accident, together with two other trucks. Her car has practically become a pile of sheet metal.

The heartbreaking death of Elisa Terzoni after the serious accident

Passers-by soon realized that the girl’s condition was desperate. For this reason they immediately asked for the intervention of both the health workers and the police. To be able to free her from the sheets of metal, the latter had to ask for the help of the firefighters.

The firefighters worked for a long time to get her out, but when the doctors took care of her, there was nothing left that could be done for her. Unfortunately they had no choice but to note the heartbreaking death of the 33-year-old.

From what Il Corriere della Sera writes, the woman’s boyfriend, having arrived at the scene of the accident, had a sudden illness, when perhaps he learned of the girl’s disappearance. Now only the investigations by the police will clarify the exact dynamics of the incident and any responsibilities.