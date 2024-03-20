Could dehydrating the stratosphere help “cool” the planet? According to NOAA scientists, yes, but only to a small extent. The increasing rate at which the planet is warming is leading scientists to seek new solutions in the field of geoengineering to slow rising temperatures. The last of these hypothesized solutions involves the partial removal of water vapor from the atmosphere. The study on “intentional stratospheric dehydration” (or ISD) was carried out by some NOAA scientists and was published in the journal Science Advances.

The reasoning behind it is this: Although carbon dioxide emissions are the biggest culprit in climate change, water vapor also plays an important role in Earth’s greenhouse effect. Water vapor is in fact the most abundant greenhouse gas and about half of the Earth’s natural greenhouse effect, the one that keeps our planet habitable, depends on it.

Climate crisis, dehydrating the stratosphere could be one of the possible strategies

The concept of intentional stratospheric dehydration (ISD), according to the study’s lead author and research physicist at NOAA’s Laboratory for Chemical Sciences Joshua Schwarz, would involve the dispersion of small particles (known as ice nuclei) at high altitudes in the atmosphere in very cold regions and super saturated with water vapor. These nuclei would allow to increase the formation of ice crystals that otherwise could not form. Pure water vapor does not easily form ice crystals, so condensation nuclei are needed, such as a dust particle, around which ice can form.

These condensation nuclei could be introduced into super-saturated air masses heading into the stratosphere. In this way, some of the water vapor would condense into ice and fall towards the ground, thus removing excess water vapor and “dehydrating” the stratosphere (at least partially).

On our planet, scientists have identified a region where this could happen: the Western Pacific Cold Point (WCP), a region of the atmosphere approximately the size of Australia. Water vapor enters the stratosphere mainly in the tropics. The tropopause – the boundary separating the troposphere from the stratosphere – over the western tropical Pacific, particularly at the WCP, is known to be the primary gateway for determining the amount of water vapor transported into the stratosphere.

This area is cold enough to naturally freeze moist air into and rain down ice crystals, but it lacks the condensation nuclei critical to the process, and without ice nuclei, the relative humidity of the air relative to the ice must be close to 200% so that ice crystals form spontaneously.

By adding ice nuclei, the ISD method would not try to create a new mechanism for removing water vapor from the air, but would instead try to increase that already present in the WCP.

In their study, the researchers used a computer model to simulate WCP conditions, guided by observations of the temperature and movements of tropical air near the stratosphere. This proved that the ISD concept was effective in theory.

The authors estimated the climatic effect of ice core dispersion only in the most highly supersaturated air of the WCP. The resulting scale of stratospheric water depletion was equivalent to a reduction in radiative forcing of about 1/70 of the 2.2 W/m2 induced by human-produced CO2 emissions since 1750. “This is a very small effect” , Schwarz said, adding that ISD alone would fail to counteract a large fraction of the warming generated by CO2.

According to scientists, however, it could be an element of a broader portfolio of intervention strategies to mitigate the climate crisis. In fact, each geoengineering option has strengths and weaknesses, as well as broader secondary implications, and involves different times of effectiveness. The scientists’ research activity therefore serves to explore different intervention strategies and understand how these can contribute or harm the planet’s climate system.