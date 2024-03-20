Former Brazil captain Dani Alves can be released from prison after more than 14 months in prison, pending the final sentence for rape charges, subject to payment of a one million euro bail. The Court of Barcelona decided this following the appeals presented by the lawyer of the forty-year-old Brazilian.

Both the prosecutor’s office and the prosecution had asked that the former Barcelona, ​​Sevilla, PSG and Juventus player remain in prison after being sentenced to four and a half years in prison for the rape of a girl which took place in the bathroom of the ‘Sutton’ nightclub. in Barcelona, ​​in December 2022.

In recent weeks, the news – totally false – of the former footballer’s suicide had spread. Her brother had denied it with a message on Instagram.