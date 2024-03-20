Samuel García Sepúlveda, governor of Nuevo León, has made history when he was seen arriving at an event in his town driving a Tesla Cybertruck, becoming the first owner of this revolutionary vehicle in Mexico. The arrival of the Cybertruck is not only a symbol of status and modernity, but also a preview of what Tesla plans for the country with the construction of a new mega factory in Nuevo León, a project surrounded by expectations and controversies.

What is a Cybertruck and why is it popular?

The Tesla Cybertruck is an electric vehicle that breaks with traditional truck design and offers a futuristic look and superior resistance. Designed by Elon Musk’s company, this vehicle has captured global attention for its robust structure, advanced features and its commitment to sustainability. Its popularity is due not only to its exceptional performance, but also to Tesla’s innovative vision for changing the perception of electric vehicles.

Tesla’s Cybertruck truck is one of the most innovative on the market. Photo: Tesla

How much does a Tesla Cybertruck cost?

The Tesla Cybertruck model, in its most advanced version, known as ‘Cyberbeast’, is available at a price of $99,990. At the current exchange rate, this is equivalent to approximately 1 million 670 thousand Mexican pesos. This cost reflects the cutting-edge technology and unique capabilities the vehicle offers, positioning it as a premium option in the electric truck market.

What are the differences between the three variants of the Cybertruck?

The Cybertruck comes in three variants, differing in battery capacity, performance and price. The entry-level version offers a single motor and rear-wheel drive, the intermediate version offers two motors and all-wheel drive, and the ‘Cyberbeast’ version includes three motors and all-wheel drive, offering maximum power and autonomy within the range. Each model is designed to meet different needs and preferences, from urban use to the demands of an off-road vehicle.

This is how Samuel García published the obtaining of the Tesla Cybertruck in Nuevo León. Photo: Twitter

What are the characteristics of a Cyberbeast?

The ‘Cyberbeast’, the most powerful version of the Cybertruck, stands out for its maximum speed of 209 km/h, 845 horsepower, and a towing capacity of up to almost 5 thousand kilograms. In addition, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h per hour in just 2.6 seconds. This shows that Tesla’s commitment to speed and performance does not compromise efficiency and sustainability.

How can I reserve a Cybertruck in Mexico?

For those interested in purchasing a Cybertruck in Mexico, it is necessary to place a pre-order through the official Tesla website. The reservation process includes a deposit that secures your place on the waiting list for the delivery of this innovative vehicle, whose demand has grown significantly after its presentation and public appearances by figures such as Samuel García.

The design of the Cybertruck is futuristic due to its symmetry. Photo: Tesla

What is the environmental impact of driving an electric vehicle like the Cybertruck?

Driving an electric vehicle like the Tesla Cybertruck contributes significantly to reducing carbon emissions compared to internal combustion vehicles. By relying completely on electricity for their operation, these vehicles offer a cleaner and more sustainable alternative, reinforcing the commitment to protecting the environment and promoting greener mobility.