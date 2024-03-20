One of the largest warehouse sales chains in Mexico, Costco, arrived in 1976 to stay. And this store quickly positioned itself as one of Mexicans’ favorite wholesale stores by offering a wide variety of products, in addition to being exclusive and having good offers, and thanks to this it was able to become Sam’s Club’s closest competitor.

Recently, Costco announced that its 40 branches will not provide service on Sunday, March 31, 2024, as will its gas stations, however, it was reported that its online store www.costco.com.mx will remain available 24 hours a day.

So if you are a member of this store, take your precautions and schedule your visit.

The hours in which Costco works in Mexico are:

Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The cities that have Costco gasoline are:

Celaya Culiacán Los Cabos Mexicali Puebla San Luis Potosí Saltillo Toluca Villahermosa Atizapán Ensenada Puerto Vallarta Chihuahua León Torres Landa León Campestre Groves

