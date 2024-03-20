Vladimir Putin succeeded: 87.28 percent of the vote. Except for a few reputable cadres, no one believes that he was actually elected on Sunday by more than 76 million of the more than 87 million eligible citizens. Using the Shpilkin method, named after the Moscow State University mathematician, which can identify unexplained variations in election results through selective comparisons of turnout and vote percentages, the opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe calculated that more than 31 million votes for Putin would be a statistical “anomaly.” ‘. are. The polling network Extreme Scan concluded from its own exit polls that Putin could only get 55 percent, with the majority largely due to the fact that many employees, under pressure from their boss, had already voted at their workplace on Friday. and Saturday.

Anyone who still dares to be critical is a priori a traitor to the will of the people.

Are these revelations significant? No. It is precisely because the elections were fraudulent that they are important. That 87.28 percent may be fictitious, but the Kremlin can certainly turn this “colossal vote of confidence” (Dixit TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov) into real policy.

And this will definitely happen. Talk show host Olga Skabeeva, who regularly indulges fantasies of nuclear war with the West on state television, was quick to make no bones about it on Sunday. “The result gives Putin carte blanche to go all the way.”

Skabeeva never made a mistake. As a result, the Kremlin actually has a weapon that will allow it to cut off the last nuances of an already harsh authoritarian regime in the near future. Putin can hold Russia hostage to his foreign and domestic policies.

Just as orders to kill Stalin were often signed by his closest comrades (remember the liquidation of the Polish military elite and intelligentsia in Katyn (1940)), Putin also makes his circle complicit at critical moments. An example of this was the meeting of the Russian National Security Council two days before the invasion on February 24, 2022, where all the minor gods had to individually speak out in favor of war on camera.

Since Sunday, the Kremlin has been able to claim that nine out of ten Russians are partly responsible for the war with the “collective West.” Culture murder in Ukraine has turned into a war of extermination of the entire nation. Anyone who dares to express his opinion is a priori a traitor to the will of the people. Even if Putin does not adhere to his threats, but really wants to deploy nuclear weapons – for which in the Russian system, in addition to the president, the minister of defense and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, the white button in the nuclear matter of Cheget (a mountain in the North Caucasus) will have to be pressed – he decides from named 87.28 percent.

Putin has also been in control of the situation in Russia itself since Sunday. The political opposition was killed (Navalny), imprisoned (Kara Murza, Yashin) or expelled (Gudkov and other exiles). Soon the administrative and economic elite may also be purged. He has already trampled civil society in his country. What still thrives can now be easily eradicated. Russians who nevertheless want to defend the last shred of civic autonomy and freedom have few alternatives. Any path to the peaceful formation of political power may be closed by the election results.

The 2024 presidential election could be for the Putin regime what the 1934 Communist Party Congress was for Stalinism. This so-called “congress of victors” marked the end of the liquidation of the free peasantry in the Soviet Union and three years later became the beginning of the “great purge.” Ninety years later, a modern form of state terror is no longer unthinkable.

Hubert Smits is a journalist and historian. He writes a column here every two weeks.

