On the Helen Hendricks scale, Noah Vale scored fourteen yesterday in an interview with Georginio Wijnaldum for football talk show Veronica Offside. In fact, the conversation was about his return to the Dutch national team, but Noah continued to talk about his choice to play football in Saudi Arabia. Friendly, charming, but at the same time determined – an art that should not be underestimated. I think Georginio would have walked away in anger from any other sports colleague.

A few years ago, these colleagues still considered him a wise man. It’s certainly possible that Georginio has become dumber in recent years, but it’s even more likely that he lifted the shield with too much enthusiasm during his Liverpool career. Football journalists love to be friends with important players.

It is sometimes said that footballers speak better with their feet, and this is certainly true of the 2024 version of Georginio Wijnaldum.

I’ll just paraphrase:

Georginho started playing football in the Saudi Pro League for the money, he didn’t want to compromise on his salary at Paris Saint-Germain. This leaves zero potential employers in Europe. He had heard “something” about Saudi Arabia in the media, but he was not very happy with the living conditions there. Great sentence: “The living conditions are very good for me.”

Now he has adjusted his image of the country. He did not see everything that the media presented to him about human rights violations. He didn’t look for it either. Human rights violations aside, Saudi Arabia is a great country. The only strange thing is that during Ramadan you cannot eat on the street. He thought it was a rule he could live with. He advised everyone to go to Saudi Arabia themselves. According to Georginio, every country has good and bad sides. He thought The Case for Benefits was an excellent comparison. This is not the case in Saudi Arabia. Don’t they say that because of this case you are not allowed to play football in the Eredivisie? Well then? Conclusion: for him, Saudi Arabia is a great country.

Then he looked as if he had scored a goal. If he had already scored, it would have been his own goal; Noah Vale was polite enough not to applaud. Its strength is that they both thought it was a good interview.

Marcel van Roosmalen writes an exchange column with Ellen Dekwitz here.

