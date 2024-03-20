In a small restaurant on Oudedijk in Rotterdam, a group of friends sits at a long table. Twelve men ranging in age from forty to sixty-five. Feyenoord fans. They are celebrating their eldest’s birthday. A lot of beer is flowing, the group is getting noisier. The owner is nervous. There are other guests in the restaurant who may have wanted to have a quiet dinner. He walks back and forth.

Primatologist Frans de Waal, who died last week, no doubt watched this scene with great interest. He immediately identified the alpha male in the company of friends. That blond guy over there. He has the right to call on his comrades to calm down. He doesn’t. On the contrary, he spurs them on. Look, he starts singing a Feyenoord song. Someone else can go faster. The man next to him is even louder.

Women treat friends differently than men treat friends, De Waal often said. He had already seen this in the Arnhem chimpanzee colony early in his long career. Females prefer not to argue with each other. They are peacemakers. Male chimpanzees are peacemakers. This happens to people the same way as it does to chimpanzees. Men know how to make friends and argue. The next day they no longer remember what it was about.

It seems sweet and sensitive, such female friendship without competition and rivalry. But there is a downside: grief if something goes wrong. It is much more difficult for women to resolve disputes. They hold grudges for a long time and never forget.

In the human world, these two groups have to work together at work and at school. “An interesting experiment for primates,” De Waal said. “Without a clear division of roles. Not based on family relationships or child care. These mixed teams are doing well.”

Pretty good. And sometimes things go wrong. A group of men from the Utrecht student body then compile a “bang list” containing opinions on the sexual activities and appearance of the Utrecht women’s body. With photo, address and phone number. You just need to fix it. The board of directors was shocked. Whatever. Why do these bang lists keep popping up?

The parents of the injured women will report the incident. Great. But wouldn’t it be better for these women to act on their own? Be tough and dominant. They immediately become less of a victim. Take men by the trunks, place them at the center of society and create interesting jobs for them. It’s so great that they never come up with a bang list anymore. And members of other corps too. To quote De Waal’s advice to female leaders: “Always act hierarchically when dealing with men. “You do this and you do that. And you there, shut up! Men want clarity. They’re like dogs, haha.”

