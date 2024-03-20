WNL Op Zondag calls itself a “right-wing social program” on television, and I wholeheartedly agree with that description. Guests are often right-wing in nature, and left-wing guests are especially welcome if they are also right-wing in some respect.

Guests on Sunday included Henk Kamp, honorary member of the VVD, Klaas Knoth, president of the Dutch Bank, Roseanne Herzberger, member of the House of Representatives from the NSC, and Arendo Joustra, former editor-in-chief of EW. You might say that these are reasonable people, although there are angry voices (including mine) who argue that Camp will go down in political history as one of the greatest ministerial disasters ever to befall the Netherlands.

Has this camp led to some humility? No! This is not necessary as long as there are television programs like WNL Op Zondag that choose to be “right-leaning” rather than “unbiased journalism.”

The conversation was mainly about the formation of the cabinet of ministers. Kamp was very pleased with this. He spoke of “successes” thanks to two informants, and now it was time for the four negotiators to complete this successful preliminary work – this was their great responsibility for the national interest. “You say right-wing cabinet,” he corrected panel leader Rick Nieman, “but I think the National Security Council is more center than right, and the center-right approach was the result of the election, and now that must be implemented.” According to Kamp, the main goal of this cabinet should be to slow down migration – and in this he especially trusted Wilders. “He gave a lot, but he won’t give this back,” he said happily. “I think a new cabinet is needed to improve the situation in the short term.” “We’ll see,” Nieman concluded.

Let’s move on to the next topic.

You can expect comments or even objections from other guests. For example: Do you really think it is in the national interest that a politician convicted by a judge of gang abuse will have much to do with what that national interest should entail? A politician who has no respect for parliament, the judiciary and the press, and who continues to vehemently spread hate speech against X to this day?

But no one felt the calling. Friendly smiles and careful nods – that’s all. There has been a lot of talk lately about “Wilders normalization.” In such programs you see that this normalization has become a fact: Wilders has been accepted as a normal political phenomenon. It is especially striking that even at the top of such a new party as the NSC, this apparently suits everyone. Nobody says: “Dirty hands with Wilders? That’s not why I went into politics. Fuck you.”

Klaas Dieckhoff, a former VVD leader, said it would be up to the new prime minister whether Wilders gets his way in the coming years. “If it really is in Wilders’ pocket, then it will become a normalization of PVV ideas and you will have problems.”

For now, Wilders’ pocket is where the Dutch right-wing politicians feel quite at home – or pretend to do so.

“Let’s see.”

