March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a precious moment to spread awareness about colorectal cancer and shine the spotlight on a very common, but often underestimated, neoplasm. On this occasion, Merck Italia wanted to launch a new prevention campaign: ‘Let’s plan ahead’. A traveling mini-tour which has already reached the streets and squares of Milan on 15, 16 and 17 March, and which now stops in Rome, starting from Friday 22 March until Sunday 24. In these days – a note reports – in the most famous and popular squares of the capital you will be able to meet the Merck Cargo bike and play with the ‘wheel of prevention’, learning more about colorectal cancer, its signs and symptoms, and the tests necessary to identify it early.

The Giochiamo d’anticipa campaign, developed by Merck Italia with communication partner GreatPixel, is part of a narrative born on the occasion of World Cancer Day 2023: ‘For You. Our commitment, incessantly’. A story that aims to give voice to the daily actions of the pharmaceutical company in the oncology field and the commitment to achieve increasingly ambitious goals to make a difference in people’s lives. “For a company like ours, which likes to define itself as ‘In love with Care’, taking care of patients and the people close to them means responding to all unsatisfied needs: not only therapeutic needs, but also educational needs on health”, explains Iris Buttinoni, Head of Communication at Merck Italia. “In the case of colorectal cancers – he underlines – there is a high need for information: secondary prevention can significantly reduce the incidence and mortality of this pathology. This is why we wanted to launch a new memorable and impact, able to reach as many people as possible to help them recognize the symptoms of the disease and invite them not to be afraid to take a test which, in this case, can really save their life”.

The Let’s play in advance campaign lives in the squares of Milan and Rome, but also on Merck Italia’s social channels. The initiative is in fact described on the company’s Linkedin profile (https://www.linkedin.com/company/merck-group) and on the Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/merckitalia/), through the hashtags # For You and #CrCAwarenessMonth. These are the events scheduled in Rome: Friday 22 March Piazza Navona (10am-2pm), Pantheon and Campo de’ Fiori (3pm-7pm); Saturday 23 March Piazza del Popolo (10am-2pm), Piazza di Spagna and Via del Corso (3pm-7pm); Sunday 24 March via del Tritone (10am-2pm), Barberini area and Piazza della Repubblica (3pm-7pm).