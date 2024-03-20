Of the 36 views of Mount Fuji by the Japanese engraver Hokusai, only ten complete sets were known. There is one in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, as well as in the British Museum in London and the National Library in Paris. On Tuesday, Christie’s sold an unknown set at auction in New York for the equivalent of 3.3 million euros, setting an auction record. This was the first set to be offered for sale in twenty years.

Jitendra V. Singh, a 60-year-old professor at the University of Pennsylvania, has collected 36 woodcuts in the last ten years, a remarkable achievement. He did this with an art dealer in Tokyo, and discreetly, so as not to raise the price of rare prints. However, it cost him about $3 million, Singh told The New York Times last week.

A big wave

It took Singh more than ten years to collect the woodcuts. He bought the last missing print in January last year. He then decided to put the collection up for auction. The proceeds will go to charity.

Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) is one of the most famous and influential Japanese artists. His woodcuts, and especially his landscapes, are very popular and inspired many Japanese and European artists, including Vincent van Gogh and Paul Gauguin.

The most famous of the 36 prints, The Great Wave off Kanagawa, shows rowers in three boats racing against the sea with giant waves. The biggest wave looks like a terrible monster that will crush the rowers with its claws. Mount Fuji is in the background.

Christie’s set a target price of $3 million to $5 million for the set based in part on last year’s auction proceeds from a copy of “The Great Wave off Kanagawa.” It grossed $2.8 million.

