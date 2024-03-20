Today, Wednesday, intense rain and wind caused material damage in Buenos Aires and towns near the capital of Argentina, such as the suspension of dozens of flights, flooding in homes, blown-off roofs and power outages.

In both Buenos Aires airports there are red alerts due to electrical activity and activities were temporarily suspended.

Different buildings were flooded by the strong flows of water resulting from the rains. Much of the headquarters of the Argentine soccer club Racing Club, south of the capital, was flooded.

Meanwhile, thousands of families in Buenos Aires and nearby cities suffered power outages in their homes.

In the province of Buenos Aires, the city of La Plata, about 70 kilometers south of the capital, was one of the districts most affected by gusts of wind and hail. Several schools had to suspend classes.

At the beginning of the storm, during the night of yesterday Tuesday, a 74-year-old woman died after being hit by the railing of a balcony that fell off the ninth floor of a building on a central street in the capital, the Care System indicated. Emergency Medicine (SAME).

The National Meteorological Service issued a strong storm alert for the districts of Buenos Aires, La Pampa, Santa Fe, Entre Ríos and Córdoba, in the center and east of the country.

The northeast and east of Argentina have been affected for days by heavy rains in the middle of the “El Niño” weather phenomenon season.

The intense rains that fell last week in the capital and the Buenos Aires suburbs caused the death of a man, power outages in thousands of homes and the fall of trees.

