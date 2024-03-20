We have already spoken to you on other occasions about Millennium 82, an association that since 2010 has been dedicated to the creation of audiovisual projects and works with the aim of supporting cultural and artistic activities in the area, of which we at iCrewPlay have already been able to view two previous works RS Special Research and Onirika.

Th3 AsanCivico Dodici will make its online debut by the end of this year, but in the meantime I recommend you take a look at the trailer, let me know what you think in the comments!

This time Millennium 82 collaborated in the creation of a comedy web series in 10 episodes lasting 20 minutes entitled Civico Dodici, which sees as creator and protagonist Th3 Asan, a comic trio formed in 2020 composed of Alexander, Adel and Simone.

In this comedy series, three strangers must share an apartment and, despite their differences, together they will be able to overcome the various vicissitudes that will put their coexistence to the test. Between gags, plot twists and irreverent sketches, Alex, Adel and Simone, despite their limits and defects, will rediscover the value of friendship.

Civico Dodici will accompany you with humor and irony on a pleasant journey through various themes, such as diversity and integration, but will also make you experience some nostalgic moments through cult films, TV series and generational anecdotes

Civico Dodici was built in the Como area and has a zero budget. It saw the participation of around thirty amateur actors and around a hundred extras who, aided by the work carried out by a troupe of around ten people, gave their availability free of charge to make this ambitious project possible.

Among these are the two directors Fabio Guazzetti and Samuele Mottin, the director of photography Clarissa Lupo, the sound engineer Michele Negro, the editor in charge Alessandro Lanza, while the sets and make-up are the work of Alessandra Solito and Giulia Merati, and many others who they are served as extras or as guests.

The official soundtrack of the series was composed by singer-songwriter Tommaso Imperiali (winner of the 2023 Cover Me Bruce Springsteen award) together with the band Five Quarters, already known nationally for their participation in X-factor in 2019.

Th3 Asan

Thanks to the lockdown, but I would also add a large dose of humor with which they are naturally gifted, Axel, Adel and Simone, who already shared a passion for acting by participating in various theater shows and murder mystery dinners, decide to form a comic trio and this is how DCPM was born, a live show that kept spectators company while forced to stay at home. With columns, riddles, interviews and weekly themed topics enriched by specially edited videos, the three friends slowly gained more and more followers, who did not like the end of the show at the end of the lockdown.

And so, to please the fans, Adel had the idea of ​​creating a web series and, after having prepared the script and with the collaboration of the Millennium 82 association, Civico Dodici was born, but there was a problem! Find a suitable name for the trio, and here’s Donkeys! As Alex tells us, the donkey is the protagonist of many Como legends and stories, so they thought well of paying homage to him, but personalizing the name: A for Adel, S for Simone and A for Alex, for N well, ask directly to them… (that’s why I leave you the Facebook and Instagram addresses)

Before concluding, I leave you with these words from Alex:

Civico Dodici is not just a comedy, but it is also a tribute to our works, to our friendship, to cinema, with phrases and quotes that have an emotional meaning for us. But above all, it is a message of love to all the people who believe in us and who help us carry forward our projects.