Jorge Álvarez Máynez presented his national project at the Universidad Iberoamericana in front of an auditorium with half its capacity, which was filled for a moment, but which the students finally left before the end of the meeting, but not before questioning him about the candidacies. tiktokers, unpresentable and nepotism” from Movimiento Ciudadano (MC).

The MC presidential candidate spoke about security, health, environment, economy and foreign relations. He answered more than 12 questions with which, for the first time, he faced different topics that he is accustomed to in his public conversations.

After the candidate’s greeting, the students confronted him on the issue of “old politics” because, after he spoke about different issues on the national agenda, the young people criticized that, although MC talks about creating new party strategies, he reproduces existing structures by politicians of past generations.

For his part, Álvarez Máynez revised the fact in his There are the images. They speak for themselves,” he indicated, accompanying his post with images of the full auditorium during his participation.

