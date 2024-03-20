For over 80 years, Cinecittà has been the film set that has seen the development of numerous historical films that have made the history of cinema not only in Italy but throughout the domestic world. They are also great masterpieces known as colossal, with some of them providing inspiration for well-known casino game software developers to create very popular slot machines globally. Cinecittà today is still an active establishment and is visited periodically by many tourists who are offered opportunities to intensely experience the set through exhibitions and multimedia events.

Elizabeth Taylor, the great English actress with US citizenship, was the main actress in the film Cleopatra, the mythical queen of Egypt dealing with her lovers Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. The film, which was initially supposed to be shot in London, was transferred to Rome and it was in the Eternal City that her love with Richard Burton was born. The film is still defined today as a cult of world cinema and to demonstrate this, just add that it has also become an online slot machine developed by IGT, one of the largest software producing brands in the world. At Cinecittà the film was shot in various sound stages and in factories specially created with an Ancient Egypt and Roman Empire themed scenography.

Ben-Hur: William Wyler’s blockbuster

At Cinecittà, among the many films with a historical plot, there is the one entitled Ben-Hur by director William Wyler and made in 1959 entirely in the Roman cinema factory. The film narrates the life of the young Judas Ben Hur who encounters Jesus Christ and then sees him crucified. The scenes have become a cult of cinema and among the most beautiful stands out that of the chariot race in which the main protagonist himself and his former friend Messala participate. The blockbuster is still the most awarded film of all time, having won 11 Oscars. The images are sensational to say the least from a graphic point of view, and this is really a lot, given that at the time there were no modern and highly advanced filming tools nor did there exist any form of artificial intelligence which today predominates in many films . The historical-biblical genre film is in fact considered grandiose, given that the aforementioned chariot race actually took place in an area used as a circus outside Rome and on a large expanse of sand, while the ships were very small models lying in a tank of a few square meters.

Among the many films that have been produced over the years in the large Cinecittà factories, there are some successful ones shot in the modern era such as the one entitled The English Patient dated 1997 and made by Anthony Minghella who took inspiration from novel of the same name by Michael Ondaatje. After its release in theaters around the world, the film was awarded in Los Angeles with 9 Oscars, two of which went to Ralph Fiennes as leading actor and Juliette Binoche as supporting actress. Some scenes were partially filmed in the monastery of Sant’Anna in Camprena in the province of Siena, while all the others in Cinecittà and some in the Tunisian desert. Another film shot in the Roman factory is the 2002 film Gang of New York by Martin Scorsese. The film is set in the Big Apple in the period corresponding to the second half of the 19th century and the plot revolves around the struggle between local gangs who aim to divide up the territory. On one side there is the group of the Dead Rabbits, led by Amsterdam Vallon played by Leonardo DiCaprio and on the other that of the Native Americans, led by the cruel Bill Poole (Daniel Day-Lewis) also known as the butcher. As far as the salient scenes are concerned, the film was shot in Cinecittà and for the occasion the city of New York was completely and finely recreated as it actually appeared in the aforementioned historical period of the American city. Today the establishment has become a tourist attraction comparable to that of Universal Studios in Los Angeles and Orlando, and often also hosts events related to the world of cinema and there is no shortage of interactive games suitable for adults and children.